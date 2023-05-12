Manchester United will look to maintain their top-four spot in the English Premier League standings when they host the Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday at Old Trafford. After losing their last two matches, the Red Devils enter the weekend in fourth place in the EPL table with 63 points. Erik ten Hag's men are coming off a 1-0 loss to West Ham on Sunday. Meanwhile, Wolves are 13th in the EPL table with 40 points. Wolves enter Saturday off a 1-0 victory over Aston Villa.

Kickoff is at 10 a.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Manchester United as the -265 favorite (risk $265 to win $100) in the latest Manchester United vs. Wolves odds, with Wolves the +750 underdog. A draw is priced at +360, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you lock in your Wolves vs. Manchester United picks or Premier League predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

Now, Green has broken down Manchester United vs. Wolves from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Wolves vs. Manchester United:

Manchester United vs. Wolves spread: Man Utd -1.5 (+100), Wolves +1.5 (-130)

Manchester United vs. Wolves over/under: 2.5 goals

Manchester United vs. Wolves money line: Man Utd -265, Wolves +750, Draw +360

MANU: Goalkeeper David de Gea leads the EPL in clean sheets (15)

leads the EPL in clean sheets (15) WLV: Wolves rank third in the league in crosses (703)

Why you should back Manchester United

Manchester United have one of the best goal scorers in the world in Marcus Rashford. The 25-year-old forward leads the team and ranks fifth in the league in goals with 16. Since league play resumed after the World Cup, Rashford has scored 12 goals in 19 EPL matches.

In addition, the Red Devils have been outstanding at home this season. Since the opening day loss to Brighton & Hove Albion on Aug. 7, United are unbeaten in 15 matches at Old Trafford, winning 12. The club's only other defeat at home this season came at the hands of Real Sociedad in Europa League play. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Wolves

Wolverhampton face a Manchester United side that is in a late-season slump. The Red Devils have lost their last two matches, to West Ham and Brighton & Hove Albion, both by 1-0 scores. The results would be insignificant if the club didn't have any motivation, but United still are playing for a top-four finish and a Champions League berth.

In addition, Manchester United are not close to full-strength entering the match. Raphaël Varane remains out while recovering from an ankle injury, and Lisandro Martínez will miss the rest of the season with a fractured foot. Varane and Martínez are the team's two best defenders, which means ten Hag will have to field a patchwork defense. See which team to pick here.

Green has broken down the Premier League match from every angle. He is leaning Under on the goal total.

