Mariano seals El Clasico win for Real Madrid vs. Barcelona with beautiful run and goal in season debut
All Mariano needed was one run to score one of the best El Clasico goals in a long time
Real Madrid was clearly not satisfied with a 1-0 victory at home against their bitter rivals Barcelona. That much was made clear throughout the second half as Los Blancos threw wave after wave of attack at their opponent's goal. Eventually, the efforts paid off, but the resulting second goal came off the boot of a player not many believed should have been on the field in the first place
Spanish-Dominican striker Mariano made his season debut for Real Madrid one minute into stoppage time, coming in to replace Karim Benzema. The forward made the absolute most out of this late game opportunity and left Samuel Umtiti while chasing after the ball for his first touch of the match. Mariano turned on the jets as he made a cut toward goal and fired from what looked like an impossible angle. But the ball's physics were in his favor. A friendly bounce placed the ball behind Barcelona keeper Marc-André ter Stegen and into the back of the net. (The goal happens around 6:11 in the video)
Up until this point in the season, Mariano had been consistently left out of Real Madrid's squads for every competition. He has racked up a grand total of 44 minutes in the Spanish Super Cup, but that's it. Even the decision to place him on the bench for the injured Luka Jovic raised some eyebrows. But those doubts have surely been put to rest for at least the next couple of days as his name now joins the pantheon of players to have scored in the world's most famous soccer derby.
-
Ronaldo visits Real Madrid
This is the first time Ronaldo has returned to watch his former team since his move to Juventus
-
El Clasico preview, how to watch
Only two points separate Real Madrid from Barcelona in the Spanish league standings
-
El Clasico lineups announced
No real surprises in the starting lineups for either team as El Clasico gets underway at 3...
-
City beats Aston Villa in EFL Cup final
It's three in a row for Manchester City as it picks up the first silverware of English football...
-
EFL Cup final preview
The two clubs meet at Wembley on Sunday to decide who lifts the League Cup crown
-
Manchester United vs. Everton preview
The Red Devils may just be hitting their stride
-
Real Madrid beats Barcelona in El Clasico
Two unexpected heroes help Real Madrid regain sole possession of first place in La Liga standings
-
UCL takeaways: City pushes right buttons
Real Madrid is in big trouble while Juve may be OK