Olympique de Marseille gets another crack at topping Feyenoord Rotterdam, and this time it will be on its home field in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League semifinal matchup on Thursday. Marseille is coming off a disappointing 3-0 loss to Lyon in league play, the first time in 13 games the French side has been unable to find a goal. They'll try to reverse that misfortune against the Dutch side, which is coming off an impressive 3-1 win over Fortuna Sittard, but also tends to give up as many goals as it scores. You can see what happens next when you stream the match on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Stade Velodrome in Marseille, France is set for 3 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Marseille as the -104 favorite (risk $104 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in its latest Marseille vs. Feyenoord odds, with Feyenoord the +245 underdog. A draw is priced at +285. Thursday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Feyenoord vs. Marseille

Marseille vs. Feyenoord date: Thursday, May 5

Marseille vs. Feyenoord time: 3 p.m. ET

Marseille vs. Feyenoord streaming: Paramount+

UEFA Europa Conference League picks for Feyenoord vs. Marseille

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Marseille vs. Feyenoord picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Marseille vs. Feyenoord, Eimer is backing both teams to score at -120 odds. The expert believes Marseille will reverse course after being shut out by Lyon and have no trouble doing so against a wobbling Feyenoord defense.

Meanwhile, the Dutch side will continue its trend of scoring just as much as they get scored on. There have been 21 goals scored over Feyenoord's last five matches, averaging over four goals per game.

"All that matters here is Feyenoord scores, and they score a lot," Eimer told SportsLine.

