The Mexico men's national team will visit Suriname for a 2023 Concacaf Nations League Group A rematch on Thursday. The two sides haven't seen each other since last June, when Mexico emerged with a 3-0 victory. Since then, host Suriname has a 2-1 win over Nicaragua in a friendly match in September and is still looking for its first Concacaf group stage victory. Meanwhile, Mexico is trying to rebound from an underwhelming showing in the World Cup in which it was bounced from the group stages in Qatar.

Kickoff from Flora Stadium in Paramaribo, Suriname is set for 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. The latest Suriname vs. Mexico from Caesars Sportsbook list Mexico as the -700 favorite (risk $700 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Suriname listed as the +2400 underdog. A draw is priced at +525 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

How to watch Mexico vs. Suriname

Suriname vs. Mexico date: Wednesday, March 23

Suriname vs. Mexico time: 8 p.m. ET

Suriname vs. Mexico live stream: Paramount+

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Concacaf Nations League picks from betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 50-25-1 on all Premier League soccer picks for SportsLine this season, returning more than 18 units for his followers. Anybody following him is way up.

For Suriname vs. Mexico, Eimer is picking Mexico at a -2.5 handicap for a +120 payout. The expert acknowledges that starting 11s can be hard to predict ahead of matches like this, but is confident that Diego Cocca will put an arsenal out on the pitch that will overcome a Suriname squad with low expectations.

Eimer notes that the last match between these two teams could have easily ended with a 5-0 or 6-0 result, and that Mexico will be even harder to contain on Thursday since they try to get the bad taste out of their mouths left by their poor World Cup showing.

"As much as I love an underdog story, I'm not expecting much here from Suriname," Eimer told SportsLine. "They do have a couple top players like Sheraldo Becker from Union Berlin in the German Bundesliga and Joey Roggeveen from Ajax Amsterdam, but the chasm of class between the two starting 11s should be too much for the hosts to bear with, and this game has the potential to get ugly, quickly." Stream the game here.

