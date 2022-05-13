Paris Saint-Germain travel to Montpellier HSC on Saturday in the penultimate Ligue 1 match this season. All eyes will be on the race for Europe or the battle to avoid the drop, but the champions will be up against La Paillade looking to get back to winning ways after three consecutive draws. As long as he has not signed a contract extension, this could be one of Kylian Mbappe's final outings with Les Parisiens.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, May 14 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Stade de la Mosson -- Montpellier, France

TV: beIN Sports | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Montpellier +700; Draw +400; PSG -275 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines



Montpellier: Without a win in seven and with five defeats in that time, Olivier Dall'Oglio's men are in no man's land in 13th where they are safe from relegation but well out of European contention. Six points could elevate them to top of the bottom half of teams and that is what they should aim for. Ambroise Oyongo is back from suspension and could replace Mihailo Ristic's. Teji Savanier remains out with Jonas Omlin, Elye Wahi, and Remy Cabella also unavailable. Jordan Ferri is back in training while Pedro Mendes could replace Mamadou Sakho.

PSG: Mauricio Pochettino's men have drawn all three of their most recent games conceding an average of two per game. If they do not tighten up, Montpellier could win this based purely on desire to finish their season on a high note. An 86-point finish would still be 10 short of the 2015-16 record so there is no real way to paint the end of this campaign too positively. Presnel Kimpembe and Neymar are suspended while Leandro Paredes and Julian Draxler will not feature again this term. Mauro Icardi is making his way back to fitness while Colin Dagba and Abdou Diallo are also in contention. Angel Di Maria could make one of his final appearances while Sergio Ramos and Idrissa Gueye could return.

Prediction

Pick: PSG by one goal (2-1). It should be a Parisien victory but those expected wins have turned to draws of late. Do not be surprised if this goes the same way, even if a few absentees on the home side makes this an easier task for the visitors.