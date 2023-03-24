Morocco start building for the future after their FIFA 2022 World Cup heroics in Qatar with a friendly against Brazil. Things did not go according to plan for the Selecao and Tite has since moved on with no full-time replacement named yet. Ramon Menezes has the job on an interim basis but this is not expected to be an audition for the role as Carlo Ancelotti has been heavily linked along with Zinedine Zidane. Expect this to be another colorful celebration of Walid Regragui's Atlas Lions after their World Cup heroics.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Mar. 25 | Time: 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, Mar. 25 | 6 p.m. ET Location: Grand Stade de Tanger -- Tanger, Morocco

Grand Stade de Tanger -- Tanger, Morocco Live stream: None

None Odds: Morocco +400; Draw: +275; Brazil -175 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Morocco: There are a number of familiar faces in Regragui's squad for this and the friendly against Peru a few days later. Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi has been called up despite rape charges against the 24-year-old while a number of Europe-based youngsters have also been called up for the first time.

Brazil: The samba stars only have this one fixture this international break and a number of star names are missing including PSG pair Neymar and Marquinhos with both injured. Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison is also out hurt so this is not quite a new dawn yet for the Brazilians.

Prediction

This one should be an entertaining game which ultimately ends all square with plenty iof quality within Brazilian ranks but no idea yet as to how they will move forward post-World Cup. Pick: Morocco 1, Brazil 1.