Serie A is back in action Saturday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Atalanta @ Napoli

Current Records: Atalanta 12-6-7; Napoli 21-2-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

Stadio Diego Armando Maradona TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Having lost the last two times these teams met, Atalanta will be coming into their match against Napoli out for revenge. Atalanta will head out on the road to face off against Napoli at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Neither of those teams managed to put together many goals in their previous contests, so their meeting might be a low-scoring affair.

On Saturday, Atalanta and Udinese finished up on equal footing with a 0-0 draw.

Meanwhile, Napoli didn't have quite enough to beat Lazio on Friday and fell 1-0. It was the first time this season Napoli let down their fans at home.

Atalanta couldn't quite finish off Napoli in their previous matchup last November and fell 2-1. Can Atalanta avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Napoli are a solid favorite against Atalanta, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -153 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

