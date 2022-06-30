The New York Red Bulls did not get off to a good start at home this season as they suffered a pair of losses and played to four draws in their first six matches on their own pitch. They appear to be turning things around, however, as they posted a 4-1 home triumph against DC United on May 28 and followed with a 2-0 victory over visiting Toronto on June 18. The Red Bulls (7-5-5) aim for their third consecutive home win when they host Atlanta United FC (5-4-6) on Thursday. New York has yet to lose a regular-season match against Atlanta, recording six wins and four draws in their 10 meetings.

Kickoff at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J. is set for 8 p.m. ET. New York is the -140 favorite (risk $140 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Red Bulls vs. United odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Atlanta is the +370 underdog, a regulation draw is +290, and the over/under for total goals scored is set at 2.5.

Red Bulls vs. Atlanta spread: New York -0.5

Red Bulls vs. Atlanta over/under: 2.5 goals

Red Bulls vs. Atlanta money line: New York -140, Atlanta +370, Draw +290

NY: The Red Bulls have outscored their opponents 12-2 in winning four straight home matches across all competitions

ATL: United has failed to score in each of its last four meetings with New York



Why you should back New York

Only five MLS teams have recorded more goals this season than the Red Bulls, who have scored 26 in 17 matches. New York also is among the top clubs in goal differential, ranking sixth in the league and third in the Eastern Conference at plus-seven. The squad has posted only four clean sheets but has allowed more than two goals just once, doing so on May 18 in a 3-3 draw against the Chicago Fire.

The Red Bulls are led in scoring by Lewis Morgan, who has registered seven goals in his first season with the team after totaling the same amount over the previous two campaigns with Inter Miami CF. The 25-year-old Scottish midfielder, who also has notched a pair of assists, has performed well at home of late as he has tallied in each of his last three contests at Red Bull Arena. New York is hoping Luquinhas is available on Thursday as the 25-year-old Brazilian missed Saturday's loss to Los Angeles FC due to COVID-19 protocols but is second on the team with five goals and has added two assists.

Why you should back Atlanta

The club failed to score in three of its first seven matches this season but has not been shut out since, netting tallies in eight consecutive contests. Atlanta has no problem generating chances as it leads MLS with 171 passes that led directly to shots and has the highest passing percentage in the league at 85.4 percent. United is paced offensively by Luiz Araujo and Ronaldo Cisneros, who both have recorded four goals in 10 games this year.

Araujo already has matched his total from last season, which he registered over 15 contests. The 26-year-old Brazilian, who also has notched a pair of assists, scored Atlanta's lone goal in a 2-1 loss to Toronto on Saturday. He also tallied in the club's previous contest, a 2-0 victory on June 19 against Inter Miami. Cisneros, a 25-year-old Mexican forward who is in his first season with United, is looking to end his five-game drought that has followed a hat trick against Chicago on May 7.

