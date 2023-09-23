Newly-promoted Sheffield United will look to turn things around when they face Newcastle United in a key English Premier League matchup on Sunday. Since moving up a tier, Sheffield have struggled and, at 0-4-1, are looking for their first win of the season. They earned their only point with a 2-2 draw with Everton on Sept. 2. Newcastle, meanwhile sit 12th in the EPL table with a 2-3 record. They are coming off a mid-week 0-0 draw with AC Milan in UEFA Champions League action.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, England. Newcastle are listed as the -220 favorites (risk $220 to win $100) in the latest Sheffield United vs. Newcastle United odds, with Sheffield United the +550 underdogs. A draw is priced at +350 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Newcastle vs. Sheffield picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's Men's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 57-27-4 for a profit of $3,450 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 178-169-8 (+18.91) on men's soccer picks over that span. Anyone who follows him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down Sheffield vs. Newcastle from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Newcastle vs. Sheffield:

Sheffield United vs. Newcastle United over/under: 2.5 goals

Sheffield United vs. Newcastle United money line: Newcastle United -220, Draw +350, Sheffield United +550

SHE: They have a goal differential of minus-4 in Premier League action

NEW: Have scored eight goals in league play

Why you should back Newcastle

Forward Callum Wilson is off to a solid start, leading the team with three goals in five matches, including one start. Wilson has scored a pair of goals in Newcastle's last four matches. The 31-year-old has taken four shots, including two on target in that span. Wilson is in his fourth season with the side, and is coming off an 18-goal season in 31 appearances in 2022-2023.

Forward Alexander Isak is second on the team with two goals in four appearances. He has taken eight shots with four on target. The 24-year-old is in his second season with Newcastle, and last season he registered 10 goals in 22 appearances. He scored 17 goals during the 2020-2021 season for Real Sociedad in La Liga. See which team to win pick here.

Why you should back Sheffield

Despite their rough start, Sheffield has been able to find the net, and are led by midfielder Gustavo Hamer. The 26-year-old has a team-high two goals in four starts. He has registered five shots, including three on target. In last week's 2-1 loss at Tottenham Hotspur, he scored on the only shot he took. He is in his first season with the side after spending the past three seasons with Coventry City in the English Championship League.

Forward Cameron Archer is another option on the offensive end. The 21-year-old scored his first goal of the year in a 2-2 draw with Everton on Sept. 2. He played a good portion of the last two seasons in the English Championship League. Last season, he scored 11 goals in 20 appearances with Middlesbrough, on loan from Aston Villa. The season before, he scored seven times in 20 games for Preston North End. See which team to pick here.

