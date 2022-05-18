The regular season continues with midweek action in the National Women's Soccer League on Wednesday night. A triple header of games is on the slate as the North Carolina Courage host the Orlando Pride at WakeMed Soccer Plex, Racing Louisville FC welcome San Diego Wave FC, and Portland Thorns FC face the Washington Spirit. Fans can watch all the matches across Paramount+ .

Here's how you can watch the upcoming games:

How to watch NWSL matches

Wednesday, May 18

North Carolina Courage vs Orlando Pride, 7pm ET (Paramount+)



Racing Louisville FC vs San Diego Wave FC, 7:30pm ET (Paramount+)



Portland Thorns FC vs Washington Spirit, 10pm ET (Paramount+)



Will North Carolina get their first regular season win?

The Courage have only played a single match so far this season. Ahead of the Challenge Cup semifinal, they had their week two match rescheduled due to overlap with the tournament. After winning the 2022 Challenge Cup, the team had several players ruled out thanks to COVID-19 protocols, as did their week three opponent, NJ/NY Gotham FC, so their week three game was also postponed.

North Carolina now, finally, returns to regular season action against Orlando Pride, on the hunt for their first regular season win after a week one loss to Angel City FC back on April 29. Orlando won't make things easy, they are undefeated in their last two matches and striker Sydney Leroux has returned from injury to provide some attacking reliability. Leroux is second on the team with four chances created and scored the game winner against Angel City.

San Diego tests win streak on the road

Wave FC are the only team to win three games this season, and they're coming off of a 2-1 win over the Chicago Red Stars, but their streak is about to get another test, this time on a lengthy road trip. After a two game homestand, San Diego will have their next four games away, beginning with a midweek battle against Racing Louisville FC at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.

The team has been led by a one-two combo of goal scoring provided by Alex Morgan and goalkeeping by Kailen Sheridan. Morgan has five of San Diego's seven goals, with three converted penalties. Sheridan has two clean sheets and is second in the league in save percentage at 90%.

The Wave are averaging a penalty a game and Racing will have to ensure they defend without adding to that average.

Will Washington get back in the win column?

The Spirit will try to bounce back on the road after a loss against Angel City on Sunday. The team is on a quick turnaround to face Portland Thorns at Providence Park. The heavy match load isn't unfamiliar for the Spirit, who played three games in seven days with Challenge Cup overlap in week one of the regular season.

Now it will be two games in four days for the defending 2021 NWSL champions, who have been navigating injury and player rotation due to the compressed schedule. The first half absence of Ashley Sanchez on Sunday was significant for a Spirit side that is thin at the position, already missing Jordan Baggett and Andi Sullivan nursing a calf injury.

The Thorns will be a challenge as their back three has more players complicating things in the middle third for opposing teams.