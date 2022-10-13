The 2022 National Women's Soccer League postseason is officially here as six teams begin the journey for a spot in the 2022 NWSL Championship final. The playoffs will kick off on Sunday with the quarterfinals and feature third-place San Diego Wave FC and sixth-place Chicago Red Stars at SnapDragon Stadium in San Diego. Also, fourth-place Houston Dash will face fifth-place Kansas City Current at PNC Stadium in Houston.

It is the first time in franchise history that San Diego and Houston will host home games in the NWSL postseason, and fans can watch all the action across CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.

First-place OL Reign is the 2022 NWSL Shield winner and have a direct bye to the NWSL 2022 semifinals along with second-place Portland Thorns FC beginning on October 23. The two semifinalists will play host to the winners of the NWSL quarterfinals. The semifinal winners will compete for the NWSL Championship at Audi Field in Washington D.C on October 29 with the primetime event available to audiences on CBS.

Below you'll find the schedule and results for every round of the postseason:

NWSL playoff bracket

NWSL playoff matchups

Sunday, Oct. 16

No. 5 Kansas City Current at No. 4 Houston Dash, 5 p.m. ET on Paramount+

No. 6 Chicago Red Stars at No. 3 San Diego Wave, 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Sunday, Oct. 23

Red Stars/Wave winner at No. 2 Portland Thorns, 5 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

Current/Dash winner at No. 1 OL Reign, 7:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network



Saturday, Oct. 29

NWSL Championship, 8 p.m. ET on CBS/Paramount+