The National Women's Soccer League is kicking into gear as the regular season welcomes week 10 action. All 12 clubs have now played at least one group match in the Challenge Cup in between balancing the regular season. There are just two weeks till teams reach the halfway point of the 22-game regular season. Week nine offered a look at top-table teams going head-to-head and the level play tipped our rankings by the finest of margins. Check out our power rankings to see where teams landed. And remember, fans can watch the Challenge Cup and NWSL regular season across CBS Sports platforms including Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
NWSL Power Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Analysis
1.
Washington Spirit
--
After a slow start against Gotham FC, the Spirit had a stronger second half to rally for a result with an equalizer. Rookie Paige Metayer provided the game-tying goal and is quietly putting together a solid case for Rookie of the Year.
2.
NJ/NY Gotham FC
--
Even when Lynn Williams isn't scoring, the east coast team is providing goals through other options. Brazilian international Bruninha has scored in two consecutive matches, and Taylor Smith's rise in form is a problem for backlines keeping attention on Williams.
3.
OL Reign
+1
U.S. women's national team forward Megan Rapinoe became the fifth player in league history to record three assists in one match. The Reign can keep climbing the rankings if they pull off the goal production against other top-tier teams.
4.
Portland Thorns FC
--
Rookie Reyna Reyes provided a dramatic late-game equalizer and offered another look at Portland's impressive roster depth. But they stay put in the rankings after not finishing their opportunities. Eight attempts on target on 28 shots need to have more than one goal.
5.
San Diego Wave FC
--
The Wave remain unbeaten in their last three games but weren't able to close things out defensively at home. The late-game lapse after a strong performance from goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan with seven saves, unfortunately, means no movement in the rankings.
6.
North Carolina Courage
--
Kerolin's form has been crucial to the Courage's recent success by generating offense and scoring goals. The group is unbeaten in five games, and they're executing tactics, but their ability to keep the ball has stood out the most.
7.
Racing Louisville FC
--
Racing stays put in the rankings after a struggle to spend time on the ball last week. Savannah DeMelo has been a real asset to the squad but the footage is out, and the team needs to find ways to strive for victories if she's isolated.
8.
Houston Dash
--
Maria Sanchez has been the most consistent attacker for Houston but she's a better option at serving up assists and the Dash have a chance to get more in front of goal if the tactics are right.
9.
Orlando Pride
--
A good run of form came to a halt on the road for the Pride. Dominating play with lots of opportunities, but they just couldn't find the back of the net. They have momentum to build off of and maybe they will climb the rankings once again.
10.
Angel City FC
--
The rotation hasn't been kind to Angel City, especially during week nine where nothing seemed to go right. The lack of depth is showing the struggle and there's no real indication things will get better anytime soon.
11.
Chicago Red Stars
+1
The Red Stars closed out the month with a regular season win and a bump in the rankings. A lone goal thanks to the chemistry between Casey Krueger and Yuki Nagasato was the only answer to a mind-baffling two shots and two attempts on target. Take the wins where and how you can get them I guess.
12.
Kansas City Current
–1
The return to Kristen Hamilton alongside Cece Kizer is promising, but the defensive shape still has issues and the Current dropped into last place this week in the rankings.