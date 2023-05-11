The National Women's Soccer League is in full swing with both the regular season and Challenge Cup play producing a jammed-pack calendar for players. Ahead of week seven, some teams are separating themselves from others with cohesive play and results. Others are still struggling to kickstart their second-quarter stretch of the season. Check out our power rankings to see who is picking up the pace and who is falling behind. And remember, fans can watch the Challenge Cup and NWSL regular season across CBS Sports platforms including Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Let's take a look at where teams land after six weeks:
NWSL 2023 regular season power rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Analysis
1.
Portland Thorns FC
--
Midfielder Crystal Dunn is having a great first half of the season with four goals through six games. Her consistent performances are part of why the Thorns stay on top of the standings after two consecutive 3-3 draws. The defensive shape will need to be better to stay at No. 1.
2.
OL Reign
--
OL is No. 1 in the league table, but No. 2 in our power rankings. They have tons of depth but has needed a full 45 minutes to get going in games recently. Elevated play from Jordyn Huitema with two goals in two consecutive games will help the Reign maintain their position.
3.
Washington Spirit
+1
They jump up in the rankings thanks to MVP-caliber play by Trinity Rodman. Her connection with Ashley Sanchez and Ashley Hatch has led to results in this first half of the season, while head coach Mark Parsons is doing a good job of balancing a roster of new faces and league veterans.
4.
NJ/NY Gotham FC
+1
The return of Allie Long into the midfield has opened up lanes in the middle third this season. Lynn Williams keeps scoring and isn't showing signs of stopping, so Gotham keep climbing the rankings.
5.
San Diego Wave FC
-2
The Wave have been wiped out recently. The offense has struggled with a lack of attempts on target. The defense has let in six goals over the previous two matches. Tide needs to turn or else San Diego will keep falling in the rankings.
6.
Kansas City Current
--
Debinha has finally hit her stride with her new team, but breakout play from first-year players Croix Soto and Gabrielle Robinson has given the backline a boost. More consistent results and the Current can jump up in the rankings next week.
7.
Houston Dash
--
Maria Sanchez has a unique ability to create something out of nothing, but chemistry across the top line hasn't exactly panned out quite yet. Unclear if different tactics will connect the midfielders and forwards, but if things shift, they can leap back into the upper half of the table and our rankings.
8.
Angel City FC
–
Rookie Alyssa Thompson is making an early case for Rookie of the Year with three goals to start the season. Breakout play by the 18-year-old, combined with improved play by the defense, could mean a bump in the rankings in the near future.
9.
North Carolina Courage
+2
The Courage finally jump up the standings after some consistent play. Brazilian international Kerolin and rookie Olivia Wingate are showing signs of some early positive chemistry.
10.
Racing Louisville FC
-1
Carson Pickett and Abby Erceg were good off-season pickups by the club, but the group is struggling to put together a complete 90-minute game. Maybe the return of Savannah DeMelo will help the team punch their way back up.
11.
Chicago Red Stars
-1
Unclear if the tactics are matching the ability of the players because the group has few answers when they get behind in games. It's led to multiple losses and another spot down in the power rankings.
12.
Orlando Pride
–
After a two-game win streak, the group lost a Challenge Cup game to a Spirit's B team on the road. The rookies are a silver lining, with Messiah Bright and Emily Madrill looking more comfortable in their roles as pros.