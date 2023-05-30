Welcome to the NWSL Star Power Index -- a look at players who are generating buzz around the league. Inclusion on this list is often a good thing but it doesn't have to be. Buzz comes in all sorts of different flavors and simply means that they're capturing the NWSL world's attention for one reason or another. Also, this is not a ranking. The players listed are in no particular order, they're just all driving the conversation in their own ways.

1. Megan Rapinoe (F) - OL Reign

The long-time Reign forward had a ridiculously productive weekend. She provided three assists in the win against Angel City FC, becoming the fifth player in league history to record three assists in a single game. A massive performance by the team generated 19 turnovers that led to eight shots -- the most in an NWSL match this year -- with lots of action along Rapinoe's left flank. She created nine chances during the game, nearly matching her record of ten chances created against Sky Blue FC back in September 2019.

Check out her third assist in the win against Angel City with a long threaded needle pass to Veronica Latsko inside the box:

2. Casey Krueger (D) - Chicago Red Stars

The Red Stars picked up their first win in over a month with a 1-0 victory against Orlando Pride. Chicago gave themselves an opportunity to play ahead throughout the game with a goal generated by Casey Krueger to Yuki Nagasato near the far post for the lone game-winner. An almost unthinkable victory with just two total shots and two attempts on target despite Orlando looking dangerous throughout.

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher respectfully dominated the headlines out of the game with a record for most NWSL saves for a career with 518. Previous game plans haven't put Red Stars players in the best position to succeed on the pitch over the last month, particularly players trying to make their cases for final World Cup rosters. But the coaching staff shifted tactics enough to reignite the chemistry between Krueger and Nagasato.

Take a look at Krueger's cutback and heads-up cross for the goal:

3. Taylor Smith (F) - NJ/NY Gotham FC

Another week means another Gotham player is include. This time it's forward Taylor Smith for her ability to stretch backlines and pick out the best pass. The east coast side have been in the upper half of the table since the start of the season and closed out the month of May unbeaten in four regular season games. Smith has been crucial to Gotham's strong form, playing her way into a starting role after off-the-bench appearances earlier this season. She recorded a goal last week and closes out the month with an assist on Gotham's lone goal against fellow contender Washington Spirit.

Check out her isolation play here:

4. Diana Ordonez (F) - Houston Dash

There's no denying the chemistry between the duo of Diana Ordonez and Maria Sanchez, but Houston's top line has shown only glimpses of promise instead of a ruthless, lethal attack. After missing some fixtures, Ordonez cemented her return with a fierce goal against Kansas City Current. Ordonez set a rookie record with 11 goals last season but truly didn't hit her stride till late May. Houston will hope her latest goal will be the catalyst to another long goal-scoring streak.

Look at her effort to body off her defender and force the ball through on goal: