Manchester United will try to stay strong in Europa League play when they face Omonia Nicosia on Thursday on Paramount+. Erik ten Hag's men defeating Sheriff 2-0 in their last Europa League outing, but they are looking for a major boost after falling to arch-rival Manchester City in Premier League play over the weekend. Meanwhile, host side Omonia is fairing well in the Cypriot First League with three wins in five matches played, but has yet to tally a win in Europa League this year. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Tsirio Stadium in Limossal, Cyprus is set for 12:45 p.m. ET. The latest Omonia vs. Manchester United odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Manchester as the -460 favorite on the 90-minute money line, with Omonia as the +1300 underdog. A draw is priced at +500 and the over-under for goals is 2.5. Thursday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Omonia vs. Manchester United date: Thursday, October 6

Omonia vs. Manchester United time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Omonia vs. Manchester United streaming: Paramount+

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Omonia vs. Manchester United picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton also has been on a roll with his best bets, going 130-95-1 in his soccer picks this year, returning more than $2,000 for $100 bettors.

For Omonia vs. Manchester United, Sutton is picking Manchester to win for a -140 payout. The expert notes that the Red Devils have played well on the road in Europa League, winning five of their last six away matches in the tournament. Omonia, on the other hand, dropped a 3-0 decision to Sheriff in their last Europa League match, which was also on their home soil. Those factors, plus Manchester's push to rebound from the loss to Man City, should help secure a win for the English side.



"I think Manchester United comes out and dominates this match from the opening whistle, which results in an easy Red Devils victory," Sutton told SportsLine.

