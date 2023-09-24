Inter Miami CF continue their push to make the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs when they take on Orlando City SC on Sunday at Exploria Stadium in Orlando. Inter Miami enter Matchday 34 in 13th in the Eastern Conference with 31 points. The top nine teams make the postseason, and the Herons trail ninth place DC United by five points. Meanwhile, Orlando City just clinched a playoff berth and sit in second place in the Eastern Conference, which would guarantee home-field advantage through at least two rounds.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Lions are -130 favorites in the latest Orlando City vs. Inter Miami odds, with the Herons the +310 underdogs. A draw is priced at +295, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years.



Now, Sutton has broken down Orlando City vs. Inter Miami from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Inter Miami vs. Orlando City:

Orlando City vs. Inter Miami money line: Orlando City -130, Inter Miami +310, Draw +295

Orlando City vs. Inter Miami over/under: 2.5 goals

Orlando City vs. Inter Miami spread: Orlando City -0.5 (-125), Inter Miami +0.5 (-105)

ORL: The Lions rank second in the MLS in assists (53)

MIA: Leonardo Campana has five goals in his last four matches



Orlando City vs. Inter Miami live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why you should back Orlando City

The Lions face an Inter Miami side that will be without Lionel Messi. The global superstar sat out Saturday's loss at Atlanta United with muscle fatigue and was subbed off in the first half of Inter Miami's 4-0 victory over Toronto FC on Wednesday. Manager Tata Martino already has ruled Messi out of Sunday's match. His absence is a huge loss for the Herons, who have nine wins, four draws, and one loss across all competitions since Messi's arrival in July.

In addition, Inter Miami have hemorrhaged goals this season. The Herons have conceded 44 goals in 28 games. Their 1.57 goals-against average is the fourth worst in the entire league, behind only the LA Galaxy (1.67), Charlotte (1.61) and Austin (1.59).

Why you should back Inter Miami

Leonardo Campana is on a roll for the Herons. The 23-year-old forward from Ecuador has scored five goals in his last four matches and leads the team in goals for the season (nine) in MLS play. Earlier this month, he scored a brace in back-to-back matches, bringing his total to three braces on the year. He also is one of just four MLS players with multiple Player of the Matchday honors this season.

In addition, Inter Miami have proven they can win without Messi. On Wednesday against Toronto, Messi was subbed off in the 37th minute with the match scoreless. The Herons proceeded to score four goals, including two from Robert Taylor, to earn a crucial three points.

