Portugal and France will meet at Estadio da Luz on Saturday for the penultimate round of fixtures in League A Group 3 of the Nations League with both sides locked on 10 points. The hosts have been more prolific in attack and tighter in defense, yet the visitors could pull clear at the summit if they manage to win. The two sides shared a draw in October so this one is finely poised.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 14 | Time: 14:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 14 | Time: 14:45 p.m. ET Location: Estadio da Luz -- Lisbon, Portugal

Estadio da Luz -- Lisbon, Portugal TV: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: FuboTV (try for free)

FuboTV (try for free) Odds: Portugal +130; Draw +210; France +210 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Portugal: Joint-top with three wins and a draw, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal have performed impressively with just one goal conceded so far. World Cup 2018 finalists Croatia were blown away 4-1 while Sweden were beaten 5-0 across home and away matches. Liverpool's Diego Jota and Juventus star Ronaldo have provided five of the nine Portuguese goals between them. Fernando Santos' men also demolished Andorra 7-0 in the build-up to this one.

France: Although also top with 10 points from four matches, the French have been less convincing overall and need to respond after an unexpected 2-0 friendly defeat at home to Finland. With seven goals scored and three conceded coming into this one, Portugal seem to have the edge. However, Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann and Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe have scored four of the seven French goals and the latter is expected to be ready for the world champions.

Prediction

A thrilling draw with a few goals for each side as they try to secure top spot. Ronaldo and Mbappe to both find the back of the net as League A Group 3 goes to the final round with Sweden travelling to Paris and Portugal to Split. Pick: Portugal 2-2 France.