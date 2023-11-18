After nine successive wins, Portugal could end Euro 2024 qualifying on a perfect note with one final win on Sunday. The regional heavyweights officially qualified a month ago but face Iceland, a team that needs to perform to keep their hopes of playing in Germany next summer alive. It will be a tough task against a Portugal team that succeeds even when the stakes are low and already have kicked off this international break with a win on Thursday.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date : Sunday, Nov. 19 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 19 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Jose Alvalade -- Lisbon, Portugal

: Estadio Jose Alvalade -- Lisbon, Portugal Live stream: fubo (try for free)

Odds: Portugal -370; Draw +420; Iceland +900

Storylines

It may have taken some time, but a full-strength Portugal team picked up another dominant win on Thursday, this time against Liechtenstein. Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 10th goal of Euro qualifying with the game's opening goal in the 46th minute, while Joao Cancelo made it 2-0 just 11 minutes later.

Iceland likely poses a bigger threat than the 200th-ranked Liechtenstein, and proved to be as much when the two sides met in June. Portugal came out on top thanks to an 89th minute strike from Ronaldo, but were the dominant side against a 10-man team. Roberto Martinez does not seem intent on resting his top stars, so the expectation will be that they will come out on top.

Prediction

Iceland may need the points more than Portugal, but the Portuguese can outmatch them on the field and will likely show that off come game time. Pick: Portugal 1, Iceland 0