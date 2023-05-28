Kylian Mbappe has stated that he will be a Paris Saint-Germain player for the 2023-24 season after claiming his fourth consecutive UNFP award for being the best player in France. The French superstar set a new record tally for the award by overtaking Zlatan Ibrahimovic with this latest gong.

Mbappe used his speech to pay tribute to injured teammate Sergio Rico and also to shoot down speculation regarding his future: "I am very happy here with PSG and with my choice to be a part of this project," announced the 24-year-old at the gala event in Paris. "I will be here with PSG next season."

The French champions sealed a historic 11th Ligue 1 title and Mbappe is should finish the season as top scorer, but there was further UEFA Champions League failure and a Coupe de France exit. Despite that, the man from Bondy is now PSG's all-time top scorer after overtaking Edinson Cavani earlier this year.

Mbappe's Parisien teammate Nuno Mendes was voted as the best young player while Achraf Hakimi and Lionel Messi both joined the Frenchman in the best XI. The legendary Argentine did not attend the awards ceremony and was instead spotted attending Coldplay's concert in Barcelona.

RC Lens head coach Franck Haise won the best manager award after a stunning season has seen the Northerners confirm their return to the Champions League group stage with a second placed finish. Real Madrid's Karim Benzema was elected as the best Frenchman abroad for the fourth consecutive time while Olympique Lyonnais' Delphine Cascarino won the women's best player.