Paris Saint-Germain have not been grabbing many headlines with massive transfer deals this summer, opting instead for sensible moves in positions of need. However, the Ligue 1 giants have notably changed tack in their pursuit of so far elusive UEFA Champions League glory and are in the process of culling what has been a bloated squad for years now.

Angel Di Maria, Georginio Wijnaldum and Arnaud Kalimuendo have been some of the biggest names to depart since the end of last season. Although the latter was not surplus to requirements, his sale has enabled PSG to bring in the likes of Renato Sanches with Fabian Ruiz of SC Napoli next on Luis Campos' list of reinforcements.

One player who could be moving in the other direction is goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who finds himself second choice behind Gianluigi Donnarumma, which Galtier and Campos communicated clearly to the Costa Rican during preseason. The 35-year-old is one of several peripheral PSG figures who need game time ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Thilo Kehrer is in the same situation and the Germany international has just joined West Ham United, which could, in turn, open the door for Abdou Diallo to remain in Paris for a while longer if no obvious solution is found this month. Idrissa Gueye is also likely Premier League-bound with Everton and PSG in talks for weeks over a Goodison Park return for the Sengalese midfielder.

There is expected to be movement in midfield too with Ander Herrera the subject of significant interest from Athletic Club while Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe could be about to join Bayer Leverkusen in Germany. Leandro Paredes was set to join Juventus, but Adrien Rabiot's proposed move to Manchester United falling through could impact that.

Should the door to Turin close on the Argentina international, he could join compatriot Mauro Icardi on the list of hard to shift PSG names which also includes Julian Draxler, Layvin Kurzawa and Rafinha, if nothing else materializes. The German needs playing time to keep his international place while the other three need to relaunch their careers after significant stagnation.

Getting rid of all those players in one single transfer window is a tall order, especially with mutual termination of contracts being avoided due to high compensation costs. However, having the World Cup arriving mid-campaign helps and the hard stance taken by Campos and Galtier has left those unwanted players in no doubt that they have little future with Les Parisiens.

The idea of allowing Presnel Kimpembe to leave in return for a substantial fee was toyed with before the France international declared his desire to stay with his formative club which was a boost for Galtier who rates the 27-year-old. Unfortunately, in the case of Kalimuendo, the French tactician's backing was not enough as Campos needed to raise funds to secure new arrivals.

PSG have started this term strongly on the pitch and this new direction has seen renewed commitment and focus from the likes of Neymar and Lionel Messi which can only aid their pursuit of silverware. However, the challenge will be maintaining this relatively healthy state beyond the World Cup which is a major source of motivation for many players this year.

There is still time for plenty to change at Parc des Princes before the transfer window shuts but moving on five or more unwanted names would already make the current squad more manageable for Galtier. It might be a sexy as previous summer windows, but PSG starting to take themselves seriously could be the change they needed to get closer to their ultimate aim of UCL success.