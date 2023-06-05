Paris Saint-Germain are expected to complete the signings of Marco Asensio and Manuel Ugarte with both players in the French capital for their medicals. The 27-year-old Spain international will arrive on a free transfer from Real Madrid while the 22-year-old Uruguay star is set to sign after PSG beat competition from Chelsea to land the midfielder.

Asensio, who was also wanted by Unai Emery's Aston Villa, is expected to sign a deal until 2027 after he confirmed that he is leaving Real after nine years with the club. Ugarte's deal will be until 2028 with Sporting CP getting around $64 million through the South American's minimum fee release clause.

Jorge Mendes played a key role in both deals with the Portuguese agent's Gestifute agency handling both players' interests. Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos' summer exits have already been confirmed by PSG which freed up significant wage space to make both deals possible and to accommodate Inter's Milan Skriniar as well.

Asensio coming in offers the French champions a different profile of player in attack with the former Mallorca man a wide option as well as central. Meanwhile, Ugarte's addition gives PSG a new midfield building block who could play alongside or instead of Marco Verratti who is not certain to stay on at Parc des Princes this summer.

Julian Nagelsmann is fast emerging as the favorite to take over from Christophe Galtier as head coach in a move which could see Thierry Henry as part of the backroom staff. Nagelsmann was replaced as Bayern Munich boss by former PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel while sporting advisor Luis Campos had to fight off ex-Parisien tactician Mauricio Pochettino for Ugarte.

The French champions might have a record 11th title to their name in Ligue 1, but their latest UEFA Champions League and Coupe de France disappointments make this a big summer for the club. Striking for two big names in Asensio and Ugarte early suggests that PSG could be busy once again this summer and that things could move fast in terms of rebuilding in the post-Messi era.