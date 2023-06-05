Paris Saint-Germain are stepping up talks with Julian Nagelsmann to take over from Christophe Galtier as head coach this summer, according to CBS Sports sources. The German boss has been out of work since leaving Bayern Munich and was initially the strong favorite to take over as Tottenham Hotspur manager after Antonio Conte's exit.

Nagelsmann, 35, was part of a short list drawn up by the French champions along with Thiago Motta and Luis Enrique, but the ex-RB Leipzig man is now considered the Parc des Princes hotseat favorite. The German masterminded PSG's latest premature UEFA Champions League exit in the round of 16 against Bayern before he was replaced by ex-Parisien boss Thomas Tuchel.

Although no deal has been agreed yet, Nagelsmann is expected to visit Paris early this week as discussions advance and he has already identified staff that he would like to work with. One name on his list is thought to be former France international and Paramount+ expert Thierry Henry who could take on an assistant role with an emphasis on his experience and French expertise.

Nagelsmann is technically still under contract with Bayern and is owed outstanding salary until he finds a new role with a new club. Should he join the record 11-time French champions, he would need to better 2022-23's premature Champions League and Coupe de France exits while Galtier only led PSG to Championnat success by a single point over RC Lens.

Galtier, although not yet dismissed officially, is aware that PSG have been planning for the future without him for the past few weeks. Sporting advisor Luis Campos was keen to replace the Frenchman with Jose Mourinho despite the pair's former closeness from their time together with Lille OSC and the Portuguese transfer specialist's insistence on Galtier for PSG last summer.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos are confirmed to be leaving Paris at the end of their contracts this summer with Nagelsmann likely to be tasked with continuing a push towards youth. PSG are also open to Neymar leaving the club although he could yet be part of another rebuild should a summer move not materialize.