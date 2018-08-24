PSG vs. Angers live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Ligue 1 on TV, stream online
PSG is looking to make it nine points out of nine to start the 2018-19 Ligue 1 season
Paris Saint-Germain faces Angers in Ligue 1's Matchday 3 on Saturday in what proves to be battle of two teams that couldn't be less alike. Neymar and company have two wins to start the season while Angers has yet to secure a point, conceding five goals in two matches. But, for the underdogs, they'll have the opportunity to pull off one of the biggest shockers of this young season.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch PSG vs. Angers in the USA
When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
What's at stake?
Three league points that Angers needs more than PSG. A win for PSG is expected and could put them alone in first place.
PSG vs. Angers prediction
PSG continues to dominate in the league with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe both scoring twice. PSG 5, Angers 0.
