The UEFA Champions League returns this week with group stage play. Two high-profile clubs will clash when Paris Saint-Germain hosts Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday. These are two of the most recognizable clubs on the continent, with PSG coming off another title in Ligue 1, while Dortmund finished second in the Bundesliga. However, both clubs were knocked out in the Round of 16 during Champions League play last season and have much loftier goals for the 2023-24 campaign in European competition.

Kickoff from Parc des Princes in Paris is set for 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The latest PSG vs. Dortmund odds list PSG as -150 favorites (risk $150 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Dortmund as +360 underdogs. A draw is priced at +310 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.





How to watch PSG vs. Dortmund

PSG vs. Dortmund date: Tuesday, Sept. 19

PSG vs. Dortmund time: 3 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League picks for Dortmund vs. PSG

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from betting expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For PSG vs. Dortmund, Green is backing Kylian Mbappe as an anytime goal-scorer for a -110 payout. These are two teams that have played wide open thus far, with both teams scoring in five of the first six matches this year.

That will certainly play into Mbappe's hands, as he has already scored seven times in four matches and has shown no signs of distraction with rumors swirling that he'll join Real Madrid next summer. Mbappe had a brace in his UCL opener against Juventus a season ago and scored in five of six UCL group stage matches.

"Dortmund certainly has the pace and flair to cause problems for PSG's defense, led by Karim Adeyemi and Donyell Malen, but Mbappé should be able to tear the Dortmund backline apart and lead his team to victory," Green told SportsLine. "It all points to an open and entertaining game when these teams meet in the French capital this week." Stream the game here.

