Paris Saint-Germain host Lille OSC this weekend as Ligue 1's top two meet at Parc des Princes in a clash that could shape this season's title. Both sides are on 63 points and three clear of Olympique Lyonnais after Mauricio Pochettino's men won at Groupama Stadium in the final Championnat fixture before the recent international break. PSG have won three of their last three in the league while Lille have won two but are without a win in two after their unexpected recent defeat at home to struggling Nimes Olympique. These will be 90 big minutes in the French top-flight's 2020-21 campaign.

Storylines

PSG:

With Bayern Munich away in the UEFA Champions League next week and then a trip to RC Strasbourg Alsace before Bayern and AS Saint-Etienne at home, the tricky games are coming thick and fast for PSG right now and how they handle these next few will be absolutely crucial to their chances of success. The boost of not facing Robert Lewandowski for at least one of the two legs against Bayern is obviously a boost but that will be tempered by the likely loss of Marco Verratti against Lille this weekend. A win here will put Les Parisiens in a stronger position domestically and enable them to focus on both legs against Bayern and a rested Neymar and the South American contingent should help.

LOSC:

After their 2-1 loss at home to Nimes last time out, Lille's season is in danger of petering out and they need to deliver a big performance and result here to regain control of the Ligue 1 title race. PSG beat them convincingly in the Coupe de France recently while AS Monaco, Strasbourg and Stade Brestois have also taken points from Christophe Galtier's men who will face third-placed Lyon later this month.

Prediction

PSG to edge an entertaining affair by a narrow margin to seize control of the title race. Pick: PSG 2-1 LOSC.