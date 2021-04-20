Paris Saint-Germain Chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been re-elected to UEFA's Executive Committee as European Club Association (ECA) representative for three more years and has backed reforms from European soccer's governing body over a breakaway Super League.

The Qatari was present at the 45th UEFA Congress in Montreux, Switzerland, and spoke of his pride at his re-election after it was confirmed.

"I am honored by the trust placed in me by my colleagues of the ECA to represent them on the UEFA Executive Committee," said Al-Khelaifi. "European soccer is at a pivotal moment in which all stakeholders should work together in good faith, with dignity, and to protect the game we all love."

The 47-year-old also clarified PSG's stance on the Super League having formed a large part of the resistance to the idea along with fellow European giants Bayern Munich.

"PSG holds the firm belief that football is a game for everyone," Al-Khelaifi said. "I have been consistent on this since the very beginning. As a football club, we are a family and a community. Our fabric is our fans and I believe we should not forget this."

Al-Khelaifi went on to explain that the UEFA Champions League and Europa League do need this week's voted reforms to improve and that the Super League is "driven by self-interest."

''There is a clear need to advance the existing UEFA competition model presented by UEFA yesterday and concluding 24 months' of extensive and collaborative consultation across the whole European football landscape," he said.

"We believe that any proposal without the support of UEFA -- an organization that has been working to progress the interests of European football for nearly 70 years -- does not resolve the issues currently facing the football community. Instead, it is driven by self-interest.

"PSG will continue to work with UEFA, the ECA and all stakeholders of the football family based on the principles of good faith, dignity and respect for all."

Al-Khelaifi also took the opportunity to inform El Chiringuito, where Florentino Perez took center stage on Monday night, to confirm that Kylian Mbappe "will stay with PSG, for sure" as speculation continues over his Parc des Princes future.