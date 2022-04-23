Valencia and Real Betis will clash to see who can lift silverware with the traditional powers already knocked out of the Copa del Rey. It's a competition that will mean a lot to both teams as Betis are pushing for Champions League, but it is unlikely that they will pass Atletico Madrid or Sevilla for a spot. So while they will likely make Europa League, doing that with silverware would make for a successful season. Valencia sit 10th in the league, so it will be the difference between a successful season and a disappointing one for Yunus Musah and the squad.

It's a match that highlights the importance of cup competitions as neither side is among the traditional powers in Spain, which makes this a special final to witness.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match, and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Apr. 23 | Time : 4 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Apr. 23 | : 4 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Olimpico de Sevilla -- Sevilla, Spain

: Estadio Olimpico de Sevilla -- Sevilla, Spain Live stream: ESPN+

Storylines

Real Betis: Having no new injuries — Martin Montoya has been a long-term absentee — Manuel Pellegrini will feel confident about his side's chances in the match. Boasting a fluid attack, they'll hope to take advantage of Valencia's leaky defense.

Valencia: Only missing Maxi Gomez, Valencia will have a clean bill of health as they look to win their first Copa del Rey since 2019 when they defeated Barcelona in the competition. Entering the match off of a loss to Villarreal isn't optimal, but at least both teams enter in a similar form.

Prediction

The numbers favor Real Betis, but this competition pulls the best out of Valencia when they are in it, so I can't go against them. Pick: Real Betis 1, Valencia 2