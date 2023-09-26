Real Madrid host Las Palmas on Wednesday looking to get back to winning ways after a derby loss to bitter rivals Atletico ended a perfect start to the season in La Liga. Carlo Ancleotti's men host a Canary Island outfit looking to build on their first win of the campaign over Granada. Real had won six games in a row including a UEFA Champions League opener against Union Berlin with Jude Bellingham scoring six times in that run before Diego Simeone's Atleti triumphed on Sunday at Metropolitano Stadium. Las Palmas are struggling to score but have the tightest defense around, so Los Blancos will need to be sharp in front of goal which they were not against their Madrid rivals.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, September 27 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Wednesday, September 27 | 1 p.m. ET Location: Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain

Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain TV/Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Real -500; Draw: +550; Las Palmas +1200

Team news

Real: Vinicius Junior missed Atleti due to illness and not injury so he could return if he has recovered while Dani Carvajal has missed the last few games injured. Eder Militao, Arda Guler and Thibaut Courtois are longer term absentees so Kepa Arrizabalaga will remain in goal. Bellingham will be expedcted to continue to back up Rodrygo going forward with Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Federico Valverde likely to start once more despite the Atleti loss.

Potential Real XI: Arrizabalaga; Vazquez, Rudiger, Alaba, Garica; Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga; Modric; Bellingham, Rodrygo.

Las Palmas: Mika Marmol will be absent while Fabio Gonzalez, Alberto Moleiro, Benito Ramirez and Sandro Ramirez are also injured. Saul Coco should come in for Marmol while Munir El Haddadi could be the lone attacking outlet in a possible 4-5-1 approach from Garcia Pimienta's side.

Potential Las Palmas XI: Valles; Araujo, Suarez, Coco, Cardona; Pejino, Rodriguez, Perrone, Loiodice, Viera; Munir.

Prediction

It might not be easy to break Las Palmas down at first but Real should manage to do so and eventually go on to secure the win. Ancelotti needs a response from his players are the Madrid derby and he should get it. Pick: Real 3, Las Palmas 1.