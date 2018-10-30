Real Madrid vs. Melilla: Live stream, watch Copa del Rey online, TV channel, prediction, pick, odds

With Julen Lopetegui out, Real Madrid will play its first game with new interim manager Santiago Solari. The Argentine manager takes over the first team with his first battle coming in the Copa del Rey at Melilla. Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Melilla in the USA

When: Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Real Madrid has had trouble with a lot of teams, but it should have no trouble with this team from the third division. Expect Real to win in a match that really won't teach us much about Solari's squad and how it will look against better competition. Real Madrid 5, Melilla 0.