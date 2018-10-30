Real Madrid vs. Melilla: Live stream, watch Copa del Rey online, TV channel, prediction, pick, odds
It's Santiago Solari's first game in charge of Los Blancos
With Julen Lopetegui out, Real Madrid will play its first game with new interim manager Santiago Solari. The Argentine manager takes over the first team with his first battle coming in the Copa del Rey at Melilla. Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch Real Madrid vs. Melilla in the USA
When: Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Real Madrid has had trouble with a lot of teams, but it should have no trouble with this team from the third division. Expect Real to win in a match that really won't teach us much about Solari's squad and how it will look against better competition. Real Madrid 5, Melilla 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Arsenal vs. Blackpool EFL Cup preview
The Gunners are looking for their 12th win in their last 13 games
-
Chelsea vs. Derby EFL Cup preview
The Blues face the club that upset Manchester United
-
Barcelona vs. Cultura preview
Barca will be without Messi, but it shouldn't matter against a third division side
-
MLS Playoffs bracket, schedule
Here's what you need to know about the upcoming playoffs in MLS
-
City beats Tottenham at Wembley
City is back in first place after another cleansheet
-
Odds on Real Madrid's next coach
A bunch of names will be tossed into the mix