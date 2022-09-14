The Champions League is back in action Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

RB Leipzig @ Real Madrid

What to Know

We're heading into Matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage, and Real Madrid will be playing RB Leipzig at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Santiago Bernabéu. Real Madrid collected three points with a 3-0 win over Celtic in their previous leg. Less fortunate on Matchday 1, RB Leipzig lost 4-1 to Shakhtar Donetsk last week. Right now, Real Madrid (three points) is in second place in Group F behind Shakhtar Donetsk (three points), while RB Leipzig (zero points) is in third place in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

A win for Real Madrid would guarantee them at least second place (depending on tie-breaking rules with Shakhtar Donetsk should they also win). RB Leipzig wants a win to keep them out of last.

How To Watch