Real Madrid vs. Viktoria Plzen: Prediction, Champions League pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Real Madrid continues its Champions League journey on Wednesday when it visits the Czech Republic to take on Viktoria Plzen for the group stage's fourth matchday. Los Blancos are looking to reverse their fortunes since the departure of manager Julen Lopetegui following a poor start to the season.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Real Madrid vs. Viktoria

Date : Wednesday, Nov. 7



: Wednesday, Nov. 7 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Pilsen, Czech Republic



: Pilsen, Czech Republic TV channel : UniMas



: UniMas Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Real Madrid -460 / Viktoria +1100 / Draw +560

Storylines

Real Madrid: With how bad this team has been, they are actually in first place in Group G. The expectation is for this team to take a step forward, show quality and get three more points. Anything short of a win will be surprising.

Viktoria: This team has plenty to play for but little hope. A draw is needed to really stay within striking distance, but their skill level isn't close to matching half of Real's. They'll need some luck or a penalty kick to have much of a chance.

Real Madrid vs. Viktoria prediction

Los Blancos make it three wins from three under new interim boss Santiago Solari, and Karim Benzema scores again.

Pick: Real Madrid (-460)