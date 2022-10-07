Paris Saint-Germain take on Stade de Reims in Ligue 1 on Saturday with Lionel Messi out after being substituted in the 1-1 UEFA Champions League draw with SL Benfica on Wednesday. The Argentine scored a superb effort for Les Parisiens which keeps Christophe Galtier's men leading the way with the Portuguese in Group H. Messi made his PSG debut in Reims last season but will have a watching brief here due to a calf issue: "There will be changes," announced Galtier on Friday. "We will travel by bus as it is close to home. Lionel Messi will not be with us in Reims, but he will train again come Sunday. Kylian Mbappe has a throat issue, but will travel."

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Storylines

Reims: Oscar Garcia's men have had a tough start to the campaign and sit in the enlarged relegation zone with seven points from nine games. They are on a four-game winless run and a 4-2 success away at Angers SCO was their only victory of this term so far. Folarin Balogun is arguably the brightest spot in a dark season so far with six goals from nine appearances for the Arsenal loanee. Garcia himself will not lead the team against PSG as he is in Barcelona due to a family medical emergency.

PSG: The titleholders remain unbeaten after their draw with Benfica and last weekend's win over OGC Nice maintained their two-point lead ahead of Olympique de Marseille in second. With the Portuguese again and OM to come next week, this is a pivotal run in Les Parisiens' early season, and they cannot afford to drop points unexpectedly. By the end of next weekend, we should know much more about PSG's campaign so far and how well set they are to maintain their challenge for silverware on all fronts. An updated on Messi's fitness is due on Sunday.

"Nuno Mendes and Lionel Messi are absent which will give players like Juan Bernat a chance to play," explained Galtier. "Kylian was already a bit under the weather before Benfica. We will see if Hugo Ekitike starts as he is our second top strike. He knows Reims and his former teammates and stadium."

Prediction

Pick: This one has straightforward Parisien win without needing to shine too brightly written all over it. Balogun could cause an undermanned back line a few issues, but there are no reasons to doubt a solid but unspectacular PSG win. Expect Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to pick up the slack if Messi is forced to sit this one out. Reims 0, PSG 2.