Riots at an Indonesian soccer game left 174 people dead in East Java Province, according to the Associated Press. Two of the deaths were police officers, police said. The match took place on Sunday at Kanjuruhan Stadium.

Several brawls between rival fans took place inside the stadium as Peresbaya Surabaya faced Arema Malang. Fans were seen throwing bottles and objects at players and officials. Tear gas was used by riot police, which led to panic in the crowd, according to the report.

As hundreds of fans ran toward the exit, some were trampled and others suffocated.

"We have already done a preventive action before finally firing the tear gas as [fans] began to attack the police, acting anarchically and burning vehicles," East Java police chief Nico Afinta in a news conference early Sunday, according to ESPN.

More than 300 people were rushed to hospitals to treat injuries with many dying on the way and while being treated. The league, BRI Liga 1, has suspended games for a week as a result while an investigation has been launched by the country's football association.

More than 100 remain injured in the hospital.

"I deeply regret this tragedy and I hope this is the last soccer tragedy in this country. Don't let another human tragedy like this happen in the future," Joko Widodo, the president of Indonesia, said, per ESPN. "We must continue to maintain sportsmanship, humanity and a sense of brotherhood of the Indonesian nation."

Persebaya Surabaya won the match, 3-2.