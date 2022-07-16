What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. The Robert Lewandowski saga is coming to an end as he's set to join Barcelona while Arsenal could continue their impressive business this summer by adding Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City. Everton are looking to fill their attacking void and more.

Let's get to the transfer moves:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

<strong>Robert Lewandowski is set to join Barcelona</strong>

Bayern Munich will finally let Lewandowski walk out with a year left on his contract and join Barcelona on a deal worth up to €50 million. Getting a forward of Lewandowski's quality certainly vaults Barcelona into the La Liga title race conversation and they could also be competitive in Champions League play if things work out well. Lewandowski, the second leading scorer in Bayern Munich history, will certainly leave a hole in Bavarian attack, but the hope is that Sadio Mane spending some time at the nine will help with the transition.

Serge Gnabry, who on Friday signed a contract extension until 2026, will also ensure that Julian Nagelsmann doesn't lose too much in attack. That said, it's probably still safe to assume that Bayern are going to look for another forward in the market. Lewandowski's departure has not changed Bayern's stance toward Cristiano Ronaldo. According to club director Hasan Salihamidzic, Ronaldo is not part of their plans as the Portuguese forward and his agent Jorge Mendes are still looking for a way out of Manchester United. Something will have to give sooner than later, but it seems like Bayern are looking for a younger profile to fill their massive striker void.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

Arsenal and Man City agree to fee for Oleksandr Zinchenko

Personal terms will still need to be sorted out here, but the Ukraine international is inching closer to reuniting with Mikel Arteta in a £30 million deal. Operating as a left back during his time at Manchester City, Zinchenko can push Kieran Tierney and give Arsenal another attacking option in defense. But he shouldn't be penciled into that position as Zinchenko was brought up as an attacking midfielder and still operates as one when representing his country.

A move like this fits well with Arsenal's transfer goals. They want to add versatile players with significant quality on the ball to improve their depth and have flexibility with their formation. Tierney can slide in as a left-sided center back, which gives Arteta the ability to play a back three without sacrificing the attack with the addition of Zinchenko. For City, this move raises their likelihood of going for Marc Cucurella to improve their defense, but they'll likely need another left back as well considering how Nathan Ake looked at fullback last season.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

Everton push to sign Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves

After last season, the Toffees clearly need a creative presence in attack, especially with Richarlison moving to Tottenham. In the form of Gibbs-White, they could get a good creator to pair with Dominic Calvert-Lewin. While Gibbs-White hasn't translated his potential to the Premier League yet, he was impressive on loan with Sheffield United, leading them to the Championship promotion playoffs. Scoring 11 goals and assisting nine more, Gibbs-White can fill various roles either as a secondary striker or a 10 behind the forward.

Everton could also trigger Maxwel Cornet's €21 million release clause with Burnley as Vincent Kompany is preparing for life without his star player. Another versatile attacker, Cornet can play as a winger, forward or even wing back if asked. And despite injuries, he enjoyed a successful Premier League debut. One of Burnley's most effective attackers, Cornet scored nine goals assisting one more after his switch from Lyon. That would give Everton quite a few options if they can get a deal across the line.

Keeper punts

Your daily quick hitters.