The 2022-23 Italian Serie A schedule continues on Monday when Roma hosts newcomers Cremonese. Jose Mourinho's men secured a 1-0 victory in their opener, while Cremonese suffered a 3-2 setback on the road against Fiorentina last Sunday. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Stadio Olimpico in Rome is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday. The latest Roma vs. Cremonese odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Roma as the -420 favorite (risk $420 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Cremonese the +1300 underdog. A draw is priced at +475 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

How to watch Roma vs. Cremonese

Roma vs. Cremonese date: Monday, August 22

Roma vs. Cremonese time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Roma vs. Cremonese live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Cremonese vs. Roma

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton also has been on a roll with his Serie A best bets since the start of 2022, going 47-23 in his last 70 picks, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors.

For Cremonese vs. Roma, Sutton is backing Roma to win to nil for a -115 payout. Sutton knows Roma secured a shutout in their opener, holding Salernitana to just two shots on target. Roma proved their backline will be hard to break down, especially for a side that doesn't have a lot of Serie A experience. The expert has also taken into account that Roma have been nearly unbeatable at home, going unbeaten in their last eight league games at Stadio Olimpico.

"Mourinho's team's are often known for their defensive approach, and Roma proved capable of producing a quality defensive performance in last week's victory," Sutton told SportsLine. "Roma held Salernitana to just two shots on target on the road, and I'm expecting to see more of the same on Monday. In addition, Roma have recorded a shutout in each of their last three games across all competitions (including friendlies)."

