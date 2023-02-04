A.S. Roma and Empoli F.C. are set to face off in an Italian Serie A showdown this Saturday on Paramount+. These teams sit in sixth and 10th respectively on the Serie A table, and both have played very well coming out of the extended break at the end of 2022 for the World Cup. However, Empoli most recently settled for a 2-2 draw against Torino, while Roma fell 2-1 to Napoli last weekend for their first loss in league play since November 6. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+, which you can try free for one week..

Kickoff from Stadio Olimpico in Rome is set for noon ET on Saturday. The latest Roma vs. Empoli odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Roma as the -225 favorites (risk $225 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Empoli as the +650 underdogs. A draw is priced at +320 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Empoli vs. Roma

Roma vs. Empoli date: Saturday, February 4

Roma vs. Empoli time: Noon ET

Italian Serie A picks for Roma vs. Empoli

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Roma vs. Empoli, Sutton is picking Under 2.5 goals to be scored for a -115 payout. The expert notes that both sides have been in low-scoring Serie A games during their successful runs coming out of the World Cup break. Under 2.5 goals have been scored in each of Roma's last five league home matches, while the Under has hit in seven of Empoli's last nine matches in Serie A play.

"Oddsmakers are giving the clear edge to Roma, but at -205 or -1.5 (+135), i'm steering clear of the money line and spread for this match," Sutton told SportsLine. "Instead, I think the value lies with the Under for Roma vs. Empoli." Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

