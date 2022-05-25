The inaugural 2022 UEFA Europa Conference League final is set for Wednesday, when Roma will take on Feyenoord Rotterdam. Roma finished sixth in Italy's Serie A and is looking to win its first UEFA-organized tournament. Rotterdam placed third in the Netherlands' Eredivisie and has previously won two UEFA Cups and one European Cup. The 2022 UEFA Europa Conference League final will be the third meeting between the clubs, with Roma holding the 1-1-0 head-to-head advantage. You can see what happens next when you stream the match on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Arena Kombëtare in Tirana, Albania is set for 3 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Roma as the +130 favorite (risk $100 to win $130) on the 90-minute money line in its latest Roma vs. Feyenoord odds, with Feyenoord the +205 underdog. A draw is priced at +235 and the over-under for total goals is 2.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

UEFA Europa Conference League picks for Feyenoord vs. Roma

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Roma vs. Feyenoord picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Roma vs. Feyenoord, Eimer is backing both teams to score at -130 odds. These are the two highest-scoring clubs in the Europa Conference League in terms of total goals, as Feyenoord has scored 28 goals and Roma has 27. Additionally, they both rank among the top three in the competition in terms of goals per match.

After winning the first leg of the semifinals, Feyenoord used the park-the-bus strategy in the second leg which resulted in a scoreless draw. But prior to that, both teams scored in all 10 of its previous Europa Conference League matches. The team's league games followed a similar script as in 10 of its final 12 domestic matches, both teams got on the scoreboard.

As for Roma, it also tends to engage in high-scoring affairs when it travels as opposed to more conservative games at home. In Serie A, Roma's games at its home stadium averaged 2.2 combined goals. When it visited another venue, the club's games averaged 3.2 total goals.

With this being the last match of any kind for both teams this season, Eimer is expecting a back-and-forth entertaining game.

