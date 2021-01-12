The United States women's national team is heading into training camp for the first time in 2021, and the 2020 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year Sam Mewis knows it's time to strap in.

"I would love to say my vibe is chill, but you know it's not at all," she told teammate Kelley O'Hara on a recent episode of the Just Women's Sports podcast.

Both O'Hara and Mewis know what's at stake: This summer, the USWNT will have another opportunity to make history as the first to ever win a women's World Cup and an Olympic gold medal in back-to-back attempts.

The USWNT had an earlier opportunity in 2016 when it crashed out of the Olympics quarterfinals in Rio, falling to Sweden after winning the World Cup the year before.

Now, after an eventful 2020 which saw the Tokyo Olympics get bumped to this summer, Mewis and O'Hara are locked in.

"We've got a lot to do," Mewis said. "We've got a lot we want to accomplish this year. It's business time. We're in the office. It's go time."

"Correct," O'Hara added. "Not chill. Stressed as ever, but that's how you thrive."

Mewis' 2020 saw the national team star embark on a new professional adventure, as her and USWNT teammate Rose Lavelle jumped to England to play for Manchester City. There, Mewis has thrived, scoring in the FA Cup final to help Man City retain the trophy.

"[Signing with City] was a big opportunity during a really difficult time," Mewis said. "Just the chance to get regular games in and to play for such a great club was a huge bonus for me. I've been loving it."

Her success for both club and country led to Mewis being named U.S. Soccer's 2020 Player of the Year, which Mewis called "a pleasant surprise."

"I really do just credit my teammates and all the opportunities I've had, because you don't win an award like that by yourself."

One teammate who joined her in the USWNT's January camp is big sister Kristie Mewis, who made her return to the national team in 2020 after six years away, scoring in the team's final game of the year, a 2-0 win over the Netherlands.

"I'm not surprised about anything she's accomplished," Mewis said. "I've always known she had that kind of character where if she encountered a hard time, she was just going to double down and work even harder."

The USWNT will wrap their January camp with a pair of games against Colombia on Jan. 18 (7 p.m. ET on FS1) and Jan. 22 (7 p.m. ET on ESPN2).

