Brazilian Serie A action continues on Monday with a matchup between two teams in the top half of the table as Santos takes on Fluminense on Paramount+. Fluminense is currently third in the Brazilian Serie A table with 34 points, while Santos is ninth with 26. Santos has two wins, two losses and a draw in its last five matches, while Fluminense is unbeaten since June 11. You can see what happens when you stream all the action here on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Estadio Urbano Caldeira in Sao Paulo, Brazil is set for 7 p.m. ET on Monday. The latest Santos vs. Fluminense odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Fluminense as the +160 favorite (risk $100 to win $160) on the 90-minute money line. Santos is the +165 underdog, while a draw is priced at +195.

How to watch Santos vs. Fluminense

Santos vs. Fluminense date: Monday, August 1

Santos vs. Fluminense time: 7 p.m. ET

Santos vs. Fluminense live stream: Paramount+

Brazilian Serie A picks for Fluminense vs. Santos

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Brazilian Serie A picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Santos vs. Fluminense, Eimer is backing Fluminense (draw no bet) for a -115 payout. Currently just five points behind Palmeiras in the Brazilian Serie A table, Fluminense is the proud owner of a Copa Libertadores Group Stage qualifying position and is surging up the standings during an eight-match unbeaten streak.

Fluminense has collected 20 of a possible 24 points with six wins and two draws during that span. The attacking play has been of particularly high quality, as Fluminense has scored 13 goals in its last five matches. Leading scorer German Cano has scored in four of those five matches and has a total of five goals during that span. Even against a solid Santos defense, Cano could pose problems on Monday. Stream the match now here.

