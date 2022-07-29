MLS action takes center stage on Friday evening in California. LAFC hosts the Seattle Sounders in a Western Conference tilt. LAFC is setting a high bar this season, while Seattle is near the middle of the table. Banc of California Stadium hosts the festivities in a rematch of a 1-1 draw earlier in the season.

Kickoff from Los Angeles is scheduled for 11 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists LAFC as the -185 favorite (risk $185 to win $100) in its latest LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders odds. Seattle is a +490 underdog, a draw is priced at +325, and the over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5.

LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders money line: LAFC -185, Draw +325, SEA +490

LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders spread: LAFC -1.5 (+140)

LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders over-under: 2.5 goals

LAFC: Most points (45) in MLS this season

SEA: Snapped a three-match losing streak in its last contest

Why you should back LAFC

LAFC is scalding-hot this season. The Black and Gold are on a three-match winning streak, with seven wins in the last nine matches. LAFC also leads MLS with 45 points and 14 wins this season, including a stellar home record. At home, LAFC has eight wins, two draws, and only one loss, the best mark in the West. In contrast, Seattle has lost six of its 10 road matches this season.

LAFC has strengths on both ends, but its offense is stellar. The Black and Gold are No. 2 in MLS with 42 goals this season, and LAFC is one of two clubs that is averaging at least two goals per game. That includes a run of at least two goals in seven of the last nine matches, and LAFC ranks firmly in the top five of MLS with 25 assists. On top of that, LAFC's defense has allowed only 22 goals, No. 1 in the Western Conference, and the Black and Gold have held opponents to 13 assists, the second-best mark in MLS.

Why you should back Seattle

Seattle has a tough matchup against a red-hot LAFC side, but the Sounders also played well in their last contest against Colorado. That victory stopped a three-match losing streak, and Seattle's defense is potent. The Sounders have allowed only 25 goals, second-fewest in the Western Conference, and Seattle ranks in the top three of MLS with only 14 assists allowed. Seattle has a stellar 75.8 percent save rate, and LAFC is below-average in possession at 46.9 percent.

On the other end, Jordan Morris leads a strong offensive attack. Seattle is No. 1 in MLS in short pass completion rate at 90.1 percent, and the Sounders have an 82 percent pass completion rate overall. Morris, a 27-year-old star, has 41 goals since debuting in 2016, and he leads Seattle with six goals this season.

