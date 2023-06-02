Rivals meet for a high-profile MLS clash on Saturday afternoon. The Seattle Sounders host the Portland Timbers at Lumen Field. Seattle leads the Western Conference with 26 points under the leadership of manager Brian Schmetzer. The Timbers sit in a challenging position with four wins, four draws, and seven losses this season, with Giovanni Savarese leading the way.

Kickoff from Lumen Field in Seattle is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Seattle as the -140 favorites (risk $140 to win $100) in its latest Sounders vs. Timbers odds. Portland are +350 underdogs, a draw is priced at +290, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Timbers vs. Sounders picks or MLS predictions, you need to see what SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

He was SportsLine's top soccer expert in 2022 with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He was also a profitable 24-19 on MLS picks.

Now, Sutton has broken down Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers from every angle and just revealed his picks and MLS predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Sutton's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders:

Sounders vs. Timbers money line: Seattle -140, Portland +350, Draw +290

Sounders vs. Timbers spread: Seattle -0.5 (-140)

Sounders vs. Timbers over/under: 2.5 goals

SEA: The Sounders have lost three of the last four games

POR: The Timbers are winless in their last three games

Sounders vs. Timbers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Seattle Sounders

The Sounders have the benefit of home-field advantage at Lumen Field. They have 16 points in nine matches at home this season, out-scoring opponents by a 13-5 margin in those contests. In addition, they are facing a Portland side that is winless in its last three games, and the Timbers are in the bottom half of the Western Conference standings this season. The Sounders have a tremendous overall profile, leading the Western Conference with 26 points, and the Sounders lead all of MLS with 27.8 expected goals.

The Sounders also have 21 goals, a top-four mark in the West, and have allowed only 14 goals, second-fewest in the conference. They have a 75.4% save rate this season, and the Timbers are in the bottom five of MLS with only 15.3 expected goals on offense. With the Timbers also yielding 24 goals in 15 games, Seattle should be able to apply pressure offensively, and the Sounders are outstanding in maintaining possession. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why you should back the Portland Timbers

The Timbers can take solace in their performance against Seattle earlier this season. They won 4-1 at home against the Sounders in April, with eight of the side's 17 shots arriving on target. On the defensive side, they allowed only five shots on target in that contest, and the Timbers also have the all-time edge against the Sounders in MLS matchups.

The Timbers have 18 wins, 14 losses and seven draws all-time against Seattle, and the Sounders also enter with losses in three of the last four games overall since a red-hot start. The Timbers bring a top-five offense in the Western Conference with 19 goals in 15 games, and the Timbers are also in the top four of MLS with 15 assists already this season. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers picks

Sutton has analyzed Saturday's Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders match from all sides, and he's revealed a pair of confident best bets, including one that returns plus money. See his picks at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Timbers vs. Sounders, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine to find out, all from the soccer expert who returned nearly $2,200 on his soccer best bets last year.