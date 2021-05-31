Sergio Aguero will join Barcelona at the end of June when his Manchester City contract expires, the LaLiga giants have announced.

The 32-year-old will sign a two-year contract in Catalonia to return to Spain after 10 years in the Premier League.

Aguero leaves City as their all-time leading scorer with 260 goals from 390 appearances and his final appearance for Pep Guardiola's men came in the UEFA Champions League final defeat to Chelsea.

The Argentina international will have a minimum fee release clause of $122 million with Barcelona on a contract that ends after the 2022-23 season.

Aguero, a former Atletico Madrid player, will be presented by Barca later Monday, according to a club press release.

Manchester City teammate Eric Garcia is expected to do the same shortly.

