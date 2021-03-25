Paramount+ is the new home of top flight Italian football. An exclusive U.S. rights deal to the Serie A, the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana was announced on Thursday. CBS Sports will begin its coverage in August with the start of the 2021-2022 Serie A season. Additional coverage details will be announced in the coming months in conjunction with the 2021-2022 Serie A and Coppa Italia schedules.

The new deal is through 2024 and will feature more than 400 club matches on ViacomCBS' subscription streaming service, Paramount+. Select matches will be televised on other CBS Sports platforms, including CBS Sports Network. U.S. fans can access all 380 Serie A matches, 25 Coppa Italia matches -- including selected knockout rounds, and the Supercoppa Italiana match each year between the winners of Serie A and Coppa Italia.

The new Serie A deal is just the latest in soccer digital broadcast rights announcements for CBS Sports, which is now the official home of UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, NWSL, Concacaf men's and women's World Cup qualifiers, and Argentina's Liga Profesional de Futbol, among others.