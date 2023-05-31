After enduring a disappointing stint in the Champions League, Sevilla attempt to earn a different trophy when they face Roma on Wednesday in the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League final. Sevilla won just one of their six group-stage matches in the Champions League before transferring to the Europa League, where they have knocked off four different opponents en route to their seventh appearance in the final. Los Rojiblancos were victorious in each of the first six, capturing their most recent title in 2020 with a 3-2 triumph over Inter Milan. Roma made their only previous trip to the Europa League final in 1991, when they lost to Inter Milan 2-1 on aggregate.

Kickoff at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary is set for 3 p.m. ET. Roma are the +180 favorites (risk $100 to win $180) in the latest Sevilla vs. Roma odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Sevilla are +195 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +175 and the over/under for total goals scored is 1.5.

Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+5.13 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64) and the Europa League (+1.13).

Here are the betting lines and trends for Sevilla vs. Roma:

Sevilla vs. Roma money line: Sevilla +195, Roma +180, Draw +175

Sevilla vs. Roma over/under: 1.5 goals

Sevilla vs. Roma spread: Roma -0.5 (+170)

Sevilla vs. Roma to lift the trophy: Sevilla -105, Roma -125

SEV: Los Rojiblancos have scored a total of two goals in their last three matches across all competitions

ROMA: The Giallorossi have netted more than one goal just once in their last nine overall games

Why you should back Sevilla

Roma relied on their defense to get past Bayern Leverkusen in the semifinals as they did not allow a goal in either leg of the tie. Los Rojiblancos had their offensive issues in the early knockout rounds but seem to have righted the ship. Sevilla have recorded two or more goals in three of their last four matches, and their most dangerous weapon has been a big contributor.

Striker Youssef En-Nesyri notched a brace in Sevilla's 3-0 victory against Manchester United in the second leg of their quarterfinal matchup and netted the team's lone goal in a 1-1 draw with Juventus in the first leg of their semifinal tie. The 25-year-old Moroccan is tied for fourth in the Europa League with four goals and leads Los Rojiblancos with eight goals in La Liga play. Winger Erik Lamela became the second member of Sevilla with multiple goals in this competition when he converted in the 95th minute of the second leg against Juventus to earn the club a spot in the final. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Roma

The Giallorossi were stellar defensively in their semifinal tie against Bayern Leverkusen, posting a clean sheet in each leg. Roma needed just one goal of their own to advance to the final, with midfielder Edoardo Bove supplying it in the 63rd minute of the first leg. The 21-year-old, who has netted just one goal in 21 Serie A matches this season, is one of 10 players that have converted for Roma in this competition.

Midfielders Lorenzo Pellegrini and Paulo Dybala, who has scored a team-high 11 times during Serie A play, lead the Giallorossi and are tied for fourth in the Europa League with four goals apiece. Pellegrini and striker Tammy Abraham are among five players who share second place in the competition with four assists. Striker Andrea Belotti has recorded three goals during Europa League play, while winger Stephan El Shaarawy has converted twice. See which team to pick here.

