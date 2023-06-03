Saturday's Argentina first division match between River Plate and Defensa y Justicia was suspended during the first half after a fan died in a fall at the Estadio Monumental, according to Ole. The match was than officially postponed.

The tragic incident reportedly took place not long after the match began with the center referee calling the game for good in the 25th minute. a 53-year-old man plunged around 50 feet from the top section of the stadium onto concrete.

River Plate issued a statement not long after stating that the fan had "jumped."

"The football safety committee and Club Atlético River Plate regret to inform that, in this afternoon's match against Defensa y Justicia, a supporter jumped into the void from the Sívori Alta stand and died on the spot. The medical service immediately arrived at the area of the incident, as did the police and various security agencies. The Sivori Alta grandstand, where the deceased person had his season tickets, was at 90% of its capacity. At the time of the fall, there was no intervention by third parties. It was also verified that there was no situation of violence in the stands or around it. After 30 minutes, the stadium was completely evacuated."

"He died instantly from severe trauma. He fell from approximately 15 meters (49 feet), there was no push. There was nothing to do," said Alberto Crescenti, director of Buenos Aires' medical attention services system.

Security staff rushed to the scene after fans started signaling that something was wrong as the match was initially stopped before continuing, only to then be suspended.

"With the autopsy, it will really be known if he had a previous injury or if he died as a result of the fall. It was a man and he had long hair," Crescenti added.

River Plate, one of Argentina's biggest and most successful clubs, currently leads the first division table.