Timo Werner is finally close to a Chelsea exit while Wolves and Manchester United seek assistance bolstering their forward lines, especially after underwhelming Premier League openers.

Timo Werner's time at Chelsea is coming to a close

RB Leipzig have been discussing a move with Chelsea for the German international to come back to the club, and it's close to happening, according to CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano. Werner has struggled since moving to Chelsea in 2020, only scoring 10 goals and assisting nine more in 56 Premier League appearances. This is after scoring 78 goals and assisting 27 goals with Leipzig in Bundesliga play. When in Germany, Werner never had a season when he was involved in fewer than ten goals since, which is why there is a confidence that the 26-year-old will be able to hit the ground running upon his return to the club. With Werner almost out the door following Romelu Lukaku's return to inter Milan, Chelsea have been able to clear out a lot of space on the roster, but there are still questions around if there will be another forward added as Kai Havertz didn't inspire in their 1-0 victory over Everton.

Wolverhampton submit an offer for Goncalo Guedes

After only scoring 38 goals last season, Wolves kept up their attacking struggles in a 2-1 loss to Leeds United to kick off the Premier League season. But Bruno Lage could be getting help as the club has submitted a bid of more than £27 million for the Portuguese forward, according to multiple reports in Spain. There are still ongoing discussions around personal terms, but Valencia would likely accept the bid that has been tabled, needing to sell players to bring more in. Strong on the ball, Guedes could provide an alternative option to Raúl Jiménez and help deputize when he's injured. Not a prolific goal scorer in La Liga with last season's 11 goals and six assists being his first season scoring double-digit league goals ever, it remains to be seen how he'll translate to the Premier League. But Wolves need attacking help any way that they can get it, and Guedes has a ton of potential.

Manchester United look to add Marco Arnautovic

According to the Atheltic, Manchester United have placed a bid of €8 million to secure Arnautovic's services to improve Erik ten Hag's attack. The Bologna forward has been effective scoring 14 Serie A goals last season, but what's most odd about the move is that his character is one of the qualities admired by ten Hag and his assistant Steve McClaren, according to the report. Arnautovic is a divisive player, one with so much quality, but he was suspended during the Euros for allegedly using a slur used against a North Macedonian player. He did deny using racist language, but UEFA still saw enough to feel fit to suspend him. While he could help United on the pitch, rebuilding the United culture doesn't need players with extra baggage.

