The 2021-22 Serie A schedule will continue on Saturday when 11th-place Torino visits last-place Salernitana. It's been a frustrating year for Torino, but it's firmly middle of the table, while Salernitana faces a nine-point deficit to get itself out of the relegation zone. Both clubs have three draws and two losses in their last five matches and would like to create some momentum coming out of the last international break of the season. You can see what happens when you stream the match on Paramount+.

Kick-off is set for 2:45 p.m. ET from Stadio Arechi in Salerno, Italy. Caesars Sportsbook lists Torino as the -113 favorite (risk $113 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, while Salernitana is a +325 underdog in the latest Torino vs. Salernitana odds. A draw is priced at +250 and the over-under is 2.5 goals.

Torino vs. Salernitana date: Saturday, April 2

Torino vs. Salernitana time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Italian Serie A picks for Salernitana vs. Torino

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Torino vs. Salernitana picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Torino vs. Salernitana, Eimer is backing both teams to score at -115 odds. Despite the fact that Torino is nine places above Salernitana on the table, both teams have been struggling of late. They're both winless in their last eight league matches and defense has been a particular struggle for both clubs.

Torino has conceded a goal in nine of its last 10 matches, giving up a total of 11 goals during that span. Salernitana has conceded a staggering 23 goals in its last 10 matches and hasn't managed to keep a clean sheet since Oct. 2 against 19th-place Genoa.

However, Salernitana has managed to score in six of its last eight matches and has even managed multiple goals in four of 10. While Torino has been slumping of late, it managed to pile four goals on Salernitana in the reverse fixture on Sept. 12. After missing nearly three months with a hamstring injury, star Torino striker Andrea Belotti has scored twice in his last five league matches and this is an excellent opportunity for Torino to right its attack.

