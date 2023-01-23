It doesn't get any easier for either team Monday when Tottenham visit Craven Cottage to face Fulham in an English Premier League match. Both squads come off losses against top-four teams, with Spurs playing the league's top two in consecutive matches. Tottenham (10-3-7) lost both but sit fifth in the Premier League table, two points ahead of Fulham (9-4-7). Spurs followed a 2-0 loss to league leader Arsenal last Sunday by blowing a two-goal lead in a 4-2 setback to Manchester City on Thursday. The Cottagers saw a four-match league win streak snapped when they suffered a 1-0 loss last Sunday. The teams met at Hotspur Stadium in September, and Spurs came away with a 2-1 victory.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Tottenham vs. Fulham:

Fulham vs. Tottenham: Spurs -0.5 (+110)

Fulham vs. Tottenham over/under: 2.5 goals

Fulham vs. Tottenham money line: Fulham +220, Spurs +110, Draw +265

FUL: The Cottagers have a 16-9 goal advantage in the past 10 EPL games (6-3-1).

TOT: Spurs are minus-4 (17-21) in their past 10 league matches (3-6-1).

Why you should back Tottenham

Spurs have dominated the Cottagers for years, losing just once to Fulham in the past 16 league meetings (12-3-1). They are on a nine-match EPL unbeaten run in the series, winning seven of those matches. Tottenham have the third-most goals (39) and face a Fulham squad that has yielded 29 goals in 20 matches. They have conceded at least once in eight of their 10 home matches as they push the attack in front of their fans.

Harry Kane is second in the league with 15 goals, and he leads the league in shots (69) and is second in attempts on target (31). He had one of the goals in the September meeting, while Pierre Hojbjerg (four goals) had the other. Son Heung-Min, who has scored four goals and put 24 shots on net, also will create headaches for the Fulham back line. The Cottagers have allowed the most attempts on net in the league (107), with opponents putting 40% of their shots on target (second-worst).

Why you should back Fulham

Despite the loss to Newcastle, the Cottagers should be confident playing at home against a poor defensive team. They defeated Chelsea before their setback to the Magpies, giving them confidence they can hang with the league's traditional powers. Aleksandar Mitrovic (11 goals in 16 games) spearheads a potent attack that can make up for any defensive deficiencies. The Serbian scored 43 goals in the Championship last season and has five over the past eight matches. He should be fired up to face a Spurs squad that yielded four second-half goals Thursday.

Andreas Pereira (two goals, five assists), Joao Palhinha (three goals) and Willian (two goals, two assists) are part of an impressive midfield that drives the attack. Bobby Decordova-Reid, who has scored four times, has the speed to create problems. Spurs have allowed the fourth-most shots in the league (287) and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has been in dreadful form. The veteran has a 67.1 save percentage and has made mistakes that have led directly to goals.

