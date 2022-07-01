We are into July now and soccer's summer transfer window is kicking into overdrive with a flurry of moves confirmed this Friday. Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of Richarlison from Everton, Manchester City have secured goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, Paris Saint-Germain have welcomed Vitinha from FC Porto, Corentin Tolisso has made an emotional return to Olympique Lyonnais while Jonas Martin has been snapped up by Lille OSC.

The latest transfer moves:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

Richarlison to Spurs

This one was confirmed early on Friday with the Brazil international joining Antonio Conte's side on a five-year deal for just over $72 million. The 25-year-old Olympic gold medalist helped the Toffees to save their Premier League status last season and ends a four-year stay at Goodison Park after joining from Watford.

City pick Ortega up

In a move that will see USMNT shot stopper Zack Steffen leave on loan with Middlesbrough leading the chase, Pep Guardiola's men have landed the German netminder on a free from relegated Bielefeld. Now 29, Ortega will enter the squad as Ederson's backup and has penned a three-year deal at Etihad Stadium.

PSG make first move

After securing Nuno Mendes on a permanent deal earlier this summer, the French champions returned to Portugal with Luis Campos at the helm to secure Vitinha for around $42 million on a contract until 2027. The Portuguese star is expected to be the first of several arrivals at Parc des Princes with Christophe Galtier's appointment as head coach imminent.

Tolisso goes home

Staying in France, the former Bayern Munich man has joined Alexandre Lacazette in opting for an emotional return to Groupama Stadium to represent formative club OL. The 27-year-old FIFA World Cup winner has secured a five-year deal with his hometown outfit and is part of a project which promises to take Les Gones back to their developmental roots.

Fonseca gets his man

Paulo Fonseca was confirmed as LOSC boss earlier this week and has now landed his first player in Jonas Martin who was on a free after leaving Stade Rennais at the end of last season. The 32-year-old has had injury issues but is experienced and fits Les Dogues' economic model as they seek to improve after a disastrous Ligue 1 title defense last campaign.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

Leeds' Kalvin Phillips to City

This one is edging closer with the England international's contract prepared and medical scheduled ahead of what should be one of two significant departures at Elland Road with Raphinha also expected to move on after securing Premier League survival with Jesse Marsch's men.

Luka Jovic from Real to Fiorentina

The Serbia international has already been loaned out once by Los Blancos and he is expected to be on the move again with the Florence outfit close to securing his signature. The 24-year-old is expected in Italy next week for his medical and contract signature.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

Presnel Kimpembe to leave PSG?

The France international is thought to be on the list of players Les Parisiens would be willing to sell this summer with Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar a key target for Campos since his arrival in Paris. At 26, homegrown and with significant experience, Kimpembe could fetch around $52 million.

No PSG contact for Gianluca Scamacca

Staying in Italy, PSG's interest in the Sassuolo hitman is yet to step up with the Serie A club's CEO Giovanni Carnevali denying any contact with the Ligue 1 giants: "We had no contact with PSG in the last 10 days for this Scamacca deal. Also, I can say that there are no talks with Serie A clubs. We could have contacts with other clubs from abroad for Scamacca, there is interest."

Keeper punts

Your daily quick hitters.

Juventus are finally closing on the signing of Angel Di Maria as a free agent.

Torino have confirmed that Andrea Belotti will not sign a new deal and is a free agent.

Savinho has joined ESTAC Troyes from Atletico Mineiro and will now join PSV Eindhoven on loan.