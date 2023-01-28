What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas could be about to join Nottingham Forest in the Premier League while there is also movement on the Moises Caicedo front with Arsenal in for the Brighton and Hove Albion man as well as Angers SCO's Azzedine Ounahi who could join Olympique de Marseille.

Keylor Navas to Nottingham Forest

This reported possibility has the makings of a good move for all concerned. The Costa Rica international cannot afford to stick around at PSG as Gianluigi Donnarumma's backup much longer while Forest need an experienced shot stopper of quality to deputize while Dean Henderson is out injured and PSG could use Navas' wages being off the books.

The 36-year-old keeper has been unlucky in many ways, which appears to be a recurring theme throughout his career with Real Madrid taking the opportunity to bring in Thibaut Courtois in the same way that PSG snapped up Donnarumma. Both moves consigned Navas to the bench and cost him seasons of his career despite relatively consistent form which he now needs to rediscover if he joins Forest.

Keeping their heads above water is the name of the game for the Tricky Trees right now and bringing in a goalkeeper who has proven at various moments in his European career that he can singlehandedly win his teams points could be a major boon. Aside from an uncharacteristic error in judgment against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League a few years ago, Navas rarely makes mistakes which will be music to Steve Cooper's ears.

In Sergio Rico, PSG have an adept and willing backup for Donnarumma which means that Navas' salary can be combined with Pablo Sarabia's after his move to Wolverhampton Wanderers plus any transfer fee proceeds to potentially create the kitty to push for Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar in the final days of the window -- another move which makes a lot of sense.

Should Navas arrive at the City Ground, Forest will be getting not only an experienced goalkeeper with a point to prove, but also a net minder who could push Henderson to perform at his best level once he returns from injury. Given the relatively small transfer outlay, this move feels like a no-brainer and the Costa Rican star could turn out to be one of the smartest moves made this month.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Weston McKennie to Leeds on loan

The American contingent at Leeds is growing stronger as Weston McKennie joins on loan from Juventus until the end of the season with an option to buy for €33 million plus add-ons. McKennie joins United States men's national team players Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson there under American head coach Jesse Marsch. You can check out this analysis from Chuck Booth for more on how the American contingent might line up.

Listen below and follow In Soccer We Trust: A CBS Sports Soccer Podcast where your three favorite former USMNT players cover all things related to the beautiful game.

Here's what else to know:

Arsenal target Moises Caicedo skips training

Brighton's Ecuador international midfielder is pushing for a move away from the club and was not at training on Saturday. The 21-year-old was public in his desire to leave the Seagulls on Friday night and Arsenal could be about to improve their bid having already signed Leandro Trossard this month. The Gunners already bid nearly $75 million and are expected to better that before the window closes with Chelsea also still trying to land the player.

Verona's Ivan Ilic to Torino

The Serbia international had been set to join Olympique de Marseille but the French club's pursuit of Angers's FIFA 2022 World Cup sensation Ounahi has allowed Torino to hijack the move. The 21-year-old will now undergo a medical with the Turin outfit on Saturday after OM left the negotiations to finalize the Moroccan's signature at Stade Velodrome. Isak Hien has no intention of joining Ilic with Torino and will not be part of the deal.

The best of the rest:

Kieran Tripper has extended his Newcastle United contract until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Morgan Schneiderlin, remember him? He has joined Western Sydney Wanderers on loan from OGC Nice.

Cesare Casadei will join Reading on loan from Chelsea this weekend with no purchase option included in the deal.